PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed by two officers responding to a theft report in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened near the 6000th block of Northeast 92nd Drive just after 10 a.m., happened after an “encounter” between the two officers and the man.

No identities have been released at this time, but the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Portland Police Bureau Interim Chief Bob Day also visited the scene to talk to reporters.

This is not an outcome that anyone in our organization or certainly in our community would desire,” he said. “It’s important for me to continue to emphasize in our power and ability to minimize these tragedies as they occur.”

Police did not say whether it was a business or person who reported the theft, nor what was being stolen that led to the call for police. The investigation is ongoing.

