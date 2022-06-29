PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers came to the aid of a man who was was shot multiple times in North Portland early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau said responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on North Richmond Avenue.

Officers said they provided emergency medical aid and applied a tourniquet to the man before he rushed to a nearby hospital. PPB said his injuries were serious but believed to be non-life threatening.

Another officer reportedly found the crime scene near the intersection of North Charleston Avenue and Fessenden Street.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.