Armed suspect crashes into home; at large in SE Portland

People near SE 132nd to 134th Avenue from Bush to Center Streets are asked to shelter in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed suspect crashed into a house and ran from police on Thursday evening in Southeast Portland, officers said.

Portland police went to the 14700 block of SE Division Street at about 4:45 p.m. to look into a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the owner reported seeing a stranger inside their vehicle and the stranger shot at them.

Police said the owner was not hurt.

The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle and crashed into a house near the 13600 block of SE Francis Street, police said. The suspect ran from the scene.

Officers surrounded the area and are working to capture the suspect. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called in to help.

The area from SE 132nd to 134th Avenue from Bush to Center Streets is closed. People in that area have been told to shelter in place.

Police said they’re looking for a white man in his 20s with a thin build, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, police said.

If you see him, call 911.