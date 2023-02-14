PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested a man accused of pulling a gun while robbing two different businesses in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Tigard police said the crime spree started shortly after 1 p.m. at a bowling alley off Southwest Pacific Highway. Bowling alley employees claimed the man, later identified as 33-year-old Lenddell Sneed, pulled a gun on them and demanded cash before escaping.

Despite using a K-9 track, Tigard officers weren’t able to find Sneed.

Nearly two hours after the initial robbery report, Beaverton police were called to an armed robbery at a restaurant near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Southwest Allen Boulevard. According to Beaverton police, Sneed used a gun to strike an employee in the face before taking off with the money.

Sneed was eventually arrested and booked into Washington County Jail. He is facing two counts of robbery, second-degree theft, and fourth-degree assault.