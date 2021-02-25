Knife-wielding FedEx truck-jacker caught on I-5 bridge

Police said the suspect brandished a knife at the FedEx driver in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a knife carjacked a FedEx truck in Vancouver and caused a traffic shutdown on the Interstate Bridge, police said.

The man showed a knife to the FedEx driver and took the truck near the 2200 block of Columbia House Boulevard, Vancouver police said.

The stolen truck was spotted and police took the suspect into custody on the I-5 bridge, police said. Traffic was shut down on I-5 while police arrested the man.

The suspect’s identify has not been released. No other details are available at this time.