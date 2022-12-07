PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police say a man fired multiple gunshots from a shed he barricaded himself in on Wednesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old suspect is allegedly wanted by the Marshal’s Task Force for weapons offenses. The Gresham Police Department says the man was contacted in the backyard of a residence in the 2000 Block of NE 36th Ct. when he barricaded himself and began firing shots.

No officers have been hurt, according to GPD. Police say authorities are trying to make verbal contact with the man.

#BREAKING Multiple agencies are responding to a neighborhood on NE 36th Ct in Gresham. Police tell us a 47y/o man wanted by the Marshals Task Force has barricaded himself in a shed and was heard firing off shots from inside @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/K2EP0msK8r — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) December 8, 2022

The area is cordoned off and traffic will be affected for an unknown period, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is on the scene working to learn more.