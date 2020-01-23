Man arrested after failed Lloyd District robbery

Police and armored vehicles descended upon the Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large police presence, complete with armored vehicles, descended upon the Lloyd District on Wednesday night on reports of an armed robbery.

Police said a man tried to rob Walgreens on NE Grand Avenue and NE Broadway Street at about 8 p.m. but got scared and left without any merchandise.

The Portland Police Bureau called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and a K-9 team to help search for the suspect.

They found him hiding in an alcove of an apartment building in the 1400 block of NE 6th Avenue and talked him out, according to police. At the time of this posting, officers said they had not found a weapon.

He was taken into custody by about 9:15 p.m. His identity has not been released.

No one was hurt.