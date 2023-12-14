PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced Thursday that they’ve arrested a duo who are believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries and at least one car theft.

It began as a response from North Precinct officers on Wednesday to a call regarding a vehicle suspected of being stolen, according to police. It ended with a confrontation at a storage facility that saw one of the suspects behind the wheel attempting to ram a police cruiser, only to be boxed in by law enforcement, officials said.

Hunter Newton, 23, and Samantha Ingram, 32, were both arrested on multiple charges related to the incident, including for possessing a stolen car.

Officers initially responded Wednesday near North Interstate Avenue to look into a parked vehicle that was reported to be stolen. As the police carried out their investigation, in which the vehicle was recovered and the two suspects were identified, the individuals showed up at the scene in a separate vehicle, police said. Though police attempted to speak with them, the pair “drove away recklessly” and the officers didn’t pursue them.

Later, at a storage facility on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, reports surfaced of a suspicious vehicle. This was confirmed by PPB’s Air Support Unit to be the same car that previously eluded officers. It was here that the confrontation happened that involved Newton attempting to ram a police car, but gave up after the vehicle’s tires burned out, and ended with officers boxing him in and arresting both him and Ingram, according to officials.

Through the course of the investigation, police say they discovered a storage unit with the lock cut off and a large number of stolen items in the vehicle Newton and Ingram were driving. Thus, officers now believe the pair may be responsible for a number of burglaries of multiple storage units and possibly other vehicle thefts.

Newton was arrested based on previous warrants, first-degree criminal mischief, stolen vehicle possession, and unauthorized vehicle use. Ingram was also arrested for stolen vehicle possession, unauthorized vehicle use, and second-degree burglary.