Police arrest juvenile accused of shooting 4 in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person wanted on a slew of charges stemming from a shooting in Gresham was arrested Wednesday in Portland, police said.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team arrested the suspect, who is a juvenile, at a home in the 5200 block of NE Killingsworth Street. Police said they also seized a gun and ammunition as well as other evidence.

The suspect was wanted for a shooting that happened in January in which four people were shot. Police said the person was located on Tuesday and taken into custody the next day on four counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-286.