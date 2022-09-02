A Radio cab driver was shot off I-205 in NE Portland on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who allegedly shot a cab driver on Interstate 205 in Northeast Portland Thursday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, officials said.

Bradley Standwood, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Portland police.

Police said the shooting victim called 911 to report the shooting around 9 a.m. while driving himself to to Providence Medical Center. Once the cab driver, who has not been publicly identified, was treated at Providence, PPB said he was taken to a level 1 trauma hospital.

After receiving that call, PPB said officers split up, with some responding to the shooting scene and others responding to the hospital. Police said they had a difficult time finding the crime scene initially, but managed to find the suspect vehicle using the license plate and directions the cab driver provided.

An officer reportedly spotted the suspect vehicle near SE 77th Avenue and Foster Road, however, the suspect was nowhere to be found. Police canvassed the area and said a K9 Unit helped find Standwood inside a nearby business.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team handled the investigation, which they called “intensive.” Standwood was ultimately taken into custody and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police noted there were visible bullet holes in the cab.

Darin Campbell with Radio Cab told KOIN 6 that for decades, Portland had been a city where taxi drivers have felt safe working. He believes that’s still the case but is tired of rising crime and gun violence.

“It’s out of control, it really is out of control and this is just a side effect,” said Campbell. “If he wasn’t shooting a moving vehicle, he was bound to shoot somebody today I’m sure.”

This incident comes days after a ride-share driver escaped a passenger holding her at gunpoint, according to police. That suspect passenger reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

In late July, Uber driver Josiah Kuehl was shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet but did not survive.