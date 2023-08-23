PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring another man in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police.

Hector R. Hernandez-Rios, 47, faces charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Officers responded to the shooting at 500 SW Morrison Street around 9:29 p.m., where they found an adult male injured on the south sidewalk between Southwest Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital via ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police that Hernandez-Rios was last seen in the area of Southwest Sixth Avenue and Main Street. Officers and a K9 unit found him in possession of a gun around 10 p.m.

PPB encourages anyone with information about this case to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST. Reference case No. 23-221005.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.