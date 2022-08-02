PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shooting suspect that left a man and child injured on Monday was arrested later that night in Vancouver, authorities said.

Just before 1:38 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department responded to a rollover crash on NE 138th Avenue near the Evergreen Transit Center. VPD said the occupants told officers they were chased by a suspect involved in a nearby shooting.

Police said they found the suspect’s vehicle nearby, but he ran off. Officers caught the suspect, Shuderrin Flentroy, at NE 24th Circle and 130th Avenue.

Flentroy was taken into custody on one count of Assault I and one count of Assault II. VPD said more charges could be added.