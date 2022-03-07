PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a woman Thursday who was wanted for her alleged role in a brutal execution-style killing that occurred in September 2021, the Gresham Police Department said.

The suspect, Kassandra Kitchens, is now in custody.

She’s one of five suspects in the death of Andrew Sherrell and Gresham police said in February that she was avoiding capture.

Police did not provide details on how she was apprehended.

Kitchen was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury in December for six separate charges: Second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

The other suspects indicted by the grand jury are Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland; D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland; Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene; and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23. They each face a variety of charges.

Investigators say Sherrell was a drug dealer who split time between Portland metro and Central Oregon. He had an outstanding drug debt that was the motive for his murder. The suspects conspired to kill Sherrell and brutally executed him that late September night.

Sherrell’s hands were bound and he was assaulted. Then he was driven from downtown Portland to that spot in Gresham, where he was shot to death and left on the side of the road.

The investigators included the police departments from Gresham, Portland, the Port of Portland, Bend, Redmond, Vancouver and Beaverton. It also included the sheriff’s offices from Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Clark counties plus the Oregon State Police. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was also involved.