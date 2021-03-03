Police arrest two men in connection with Siletz homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a Logsden man last month.

The body of 36-year-old Richard Allen Mann was found on Cemetery Road near Government Hill Road in Siletz on the morning February 20. Evidence from the scene suggested foul play and was it later determined Mann died of a gunshot wound, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Three days later, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrants to two homes in Siletz. The search netted officials more evidence and the confiscation of a vehicle.

Following several says of investigating, two arrests were made on Tuesday night. Gavin Whitehawk Epperson, and Donovan Eugene Carey-Bennett were apprehended and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

Donovan Eugene Carey-Bennett (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Gavin Whitehawk Epperson (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Epperson, 27, has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Third Degree. Carey-Bennett, 23, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Third Degree.