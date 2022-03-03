PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting that left a mother dead, and her boyfriend and two children injured in late February.

Adau Duop was killed when bullets ripped through her car the night of Feb. 21 in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

All four people were in the car at the time, which was filled with groceries. Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they were on their way home after late night grocery shopping.

Duop’s boyfriend was critically injured during the shooting, but police said he was expected to survive.

Meanwhile, both children were released from the hospital. The 5-year-old was shot in the arm and the 1-year-old was shot in the leg.

PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersoforegon.com.