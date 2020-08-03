Reward offered in 4-alarm, $1M Oregon Pallet arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4-alarm fire at Oregon’s largest recycler of wood pallets in Salem last year has turned into an arson investigation, and local police have put out a call for possible leads.

Oregon Pallet on Salem Industrial Way NE caught fire in the early hours of Monday, August 19, 2019, and triggered a 4-alarm response. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at the plant around 3 a.m. The fire quickly burned through the pallet yard, but firefighters were able to spare buildings from the blaze.

Police said the fire destroyed a “stockpiled inventory of over 100,000 pallets,” as well as trucks and other machinery, totaling more than $1 million in property loss.

Remarkably, no one was injured.

Authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set and both the Salem Police Department and the Salem Fire Department have been investigating the arson case. Detectives have now asked for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the fire.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the case. Additionally, Oregon Pallet’s insurance company has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“While those reporting tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon may choose to remain anonymous, to be eligible for the additional $10,000 reward, those with information would need to contact the police investigators directly,” Salem police specified in a release. Tips through Crime Stoppers can be submitted online. Anyone with information on the case can also contact Salem detectives: Curt Abel at (503) 540-2461 or Jeff Gordon at (503) 540-2355.