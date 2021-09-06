Police ask public for help in downtown shooting case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot in the face in downtown Portland in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, and the Portland Police Bureau is asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect.

According to PPB, police responded to a call and learned a shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot near Southwest 13th Avenue and Washington Street. The victim, who had a “graze wound to the face,” walked to SW 2nd and Columbia to call the police, PPB said.

Officers found the crime scene and tried to talk to witnesses, but investigators believe numerous witnesses left before police got there.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Sara Clark at 503.823.0422 and reference Case No. 21-237118.