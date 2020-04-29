Police: Assault suspect used ‘piece of wood’ in beating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Tigard arrested a man early Wednesday after they said he used a piece of wood to attack another man.

Officers responded to a reported assault near SW Greenburg Road and SW Main Street. Arriving officers found a 60-year-old man who had been beaten with a piece of wood, according to a police report.

The victim also reported some of his personal property had been taken by the assailant.

Investigating officers later identified, located and arrested the suspect in the attack. Aris Palma was apprehended without incident near 99W and Hall Boulevard.

Palma, 33, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of Assault 1 and Robbery 1.

The victim was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown. Police said Palma and the victim know each other.

The investigation remains open.