PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect walked out of a Target in East Portland with $1,143 worth of merchandise Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers in the area say the man caught their eye when they noticed him with the merchandise, which a photo shows included several boxes of Legos, clothing and food. They say the man attempted to run away and fight before officers eventually arrested him.

According to PPB, the man will be “facing multiple felony charges.”

