Police attempting to ID Portland Apple Store looters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are attempting to ID suspects seen looting a downtown Apple Store in the early morning hours of Saturday after a protest turned violent.

KOIN 6 News crews were on scene as the looting began and witnessed windows being smashed at the Apple Store and then large crowds running in and out of the store.

The windows of the Apple Store have since been boarded up and a George Floyd memorial mural has been painted on the boards.

A memorial mural for George Floyd was painted on the boards on the Apple Store windows in downtown Portland. (KOIN)

See images of the suspects on Portland Police’s CanYouIDME? site

Police released similar images on Wednesday of suspects in the looting at the Louis Vuitton store nearby.