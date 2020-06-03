Police attempting to ID Portland Louis Vuitton looters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are releasing images of people suspected of looting a downtown Portland Louis Vuitton store during a violent protest that started late Friday night and spread into the early hours of Saturday.

KOIN 6 News cameras caught some of the looting at the store beginning around 11:30 a.m. On Saturday, police and city leaders vowed to find the suspects and hold them accountable. More images from the looting are expected to be released in coming days.

See images of the suspects on Portland Police’s CanYouIDME? site

Dozens of people have been arrested since the protests began last week. Community leaders and protest organizers have condemned the violence and called for peaceful gatherings.