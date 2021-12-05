Police: Bank robber arrested in Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after robbing a bank and attempting to walk away with the cash Friday in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at 1:05 p.m. near the corner of Northeast San Rafael Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The man claimed to have a gun and demanded money, police said.

Officers found the suspect, 48-year-old Samuel Macon, walking a couple of blocks away near NE San Rafael Street and Rodney Avenue and they tried to stop him, PPB said. According to the police, Macon didn’t listen to them and tried to walk away.

The officers then fired a TASER at Macon and arrested him. Macon did not have a gun, PPB said, but officers found evidence related to the robbery.

Macon was arrested and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center. Officials said his case is being referred to the U.S. Attorney of Oregon.