Police: Barricaded man sets fire to Vancouver house

Vancouver police said the man violated a restraining order before barricading himself

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man who violated a restraining order barricaded himself inside a Vancouver home then set it on fire, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a reported restraining order violation at 4 p.m. But when they got to the home in the 3200 block of NW Division Avenue, the suspect refused to come outside.

Nearly an hour-and-a-half later, officers noticed flames inside the home allegedly started by the man who was still barricaded inside.

He finally came out around 6 p.m. and was arrested, police said. The fire was then extinguished.

Authorities said several neighbors were evacuated but have since returned to their homes, none of which sustained damage.

After he’s treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, the suspect will be booked into jail on multiple charges including violation of a restraining order, burglary and arson.