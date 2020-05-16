Police believe Kelso shooting was ‘murder-suicide’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said they are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Kelso Friday night.
Officers were called out to a home on Allen Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the home, they found two people dead inside.
“It is believed that the incident was a murder/suicide,” said police in a statement. The people involved were not identified. No additional information about the shooting was released.
A portion of Allen Street is blocked off to traffic as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story.
