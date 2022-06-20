PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police confirmed that a man was killed Monday in the Roseway neighborhood near McDaniel High School.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of NE 81st Ave., which is where they discovered a dead body. After an investigation, officers determined that the man was the victim of a homicide.

NE 81st Ave. will be closed from Northeast Siskiyou to Northeast Klickitat St. while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991 or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991.