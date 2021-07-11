Police: Bouncer shot in head at Gresham bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say a bouncer was shot in the head while on duty at a bar in Gresham overnight.

The shooting occurred at the 2nd Street Bar on Northeast 2nd Street late Saturday night. Although few details are available at this time, Gresham Police told KOIN 6 News that a bouncer was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he eventually underwent surgery.

The victim is expected to survive. Police say he did not see the person who shot him.

Detectives responded to the scene and interviewed people in the area, but no one saw a specific suspect. Authorities believe an altercation took place and likely led up to the shooting. They’re hoping witnesses come forward with information.

Ultimately, no arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gresham Police Department.

This is a developing story.