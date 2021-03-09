Police capture man armed with handgun at Gateway Transit Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with a loaded handgun was taken into custody Monday night after causing a disruption at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Northeast 99th Avenue just after 7 p.m. A man had stepped in front of a bus “as if he was intentionally trying to be run over,” police said.

One officer was able to make contact with the man and determined the suspect was in a “drug-induced crisis.” Multiple officers soon moved in and used pepper spray on the man after he refused to cooperate. He was then captured and found to be holding the firearm.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to determine if he needed medical treatment for the underlying causes that influenced his behavior, according to PPB.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the suspect’s name and charged will be released after he is either cited or booked.