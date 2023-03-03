Police say Gabriel Forest Weiss may have other victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man named Gabriel Forest Weiss on Friday after police said he lured a woman into his home and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities said Weiss, 49, offered the 19-year-old a modeling job and brought her to his home in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood, where police allege he bound and raped her in his studio.

Officers said Weiss has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

The Portland Police Bureau said Weiss may have sexually assaulted others in the past, and are seeking information from other potential victims.

According to a press release from PPB, victims may have had contact with Weiss in these settings:

“Weiss has worked as an artist under the pseudonyms Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri. He previously operated the Bamboo Grove Salon, a teahouse, music, art and event space in inner Southeast Portland. More recently, Weiss practiced acupuncture at Clinic Eleven in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown Neighborhood. In the 2000’s, Weiss was a student and instructor at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland.”

PPB asks those with more information on Weiss to contact Detective Nathan Wollstein at (503)545-3482 or Nathan.Wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov.