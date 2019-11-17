Police: Chase, crash, then girlfriend tries to report car stolen

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a police chase in rural Clackamas County briefly escaped, but deputies tracked him down at an apartment in Molalla after they said his girlfriend tried to report the car stolen.

It started around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near Highway 213 and Macksburg Road. The car took off, speeding down a series of country roads. The deputy chased it for a few miles before losing sight of it and stopping the pursuit, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they later learned the suspect turned his lights off and kept speeding until he crashed near Macksburg Road and Oak Grove Road. That’s less than two miles from where the chase originally started. Deputies found the crashed car about 30 minutes later, but it was empty.

Joshua Madison is accused of leading police on a chase through this part of Clackamas County. Deputies lost sight of the car and ended the pursuit, but a short time later they found the car crashed in the same area as the chase (KOIN)

Deputies figured out who two possible occupants could be, and learned the car’s owner had tried to report it stolen. When told the car was involved in a crash, she hung up the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually, deputies were able to speak with the owner, Cherish Ulestad, who agreed to meet them outside of an apartment in Molalla. Deputies said she admitted being the passenger in the car and that her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Richard Madison, had been driving. Madison had several warrants out for his arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Madison was hiding inside the apartment the deputies were in front of. Ulestad allegedly told them she didn’t know if her boyfriend was armed but “urged the deputies to use caution.” Deputies spoke with Madison via phone and convinced him to surrender. He was taken into custody on charges of attempt to elude and his warrants, according to officials.

Madison will likely face additional charges of reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to authorities. Ulestad is not facing any charges at this time.

As it turns out, Madison has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail approximately 28 times between 2013 and 2018, according to authorities. His warrants were for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and trespassing in November 2018 in Multnomah County, as well as a felony parole warrant for absconding around the same time period.

A September 2018 booking photo of Joshua Richard Madison (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A May 2018 booking photo of Joshua Richard Madison (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)