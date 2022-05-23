PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested after leading police on a chase in separate vehicles in Gresham Monday morning, authorities said.

Gresham police were initially called out to NW Birdsdale on a report of two suspicious cars and stolen property.

Police recovered a firearm that was stolen in 2021 after a police pursuit in Gresham on May 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham PD).

The suspect vehicles allegedly sped off when officers arrived — prompting a short chase before both vehicles ultimately stopped.

According to officials, a stolen gun was found on one of the three suspects. The gun was reportedly taken from a car in Gladstone sometime in 2021.

NW Birdsdale was closed between NW 16th and Burnside during the investigation.