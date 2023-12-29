PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted felon was arrested after a police chase from Astoria to Banks during which a BMW hit speeds of 120 mph and continued on flat tires before the driver allegedly took fentanyl and washed it down with Mountain Dew.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a call from Astoria police to help find a reckless driver who eluded police from a traffic stop.

Astoria police tried to pull over a silver 2004 BMW for a traffic violation; however, the driver sped towards Warrenton at 120 miles per hour heading east on Highway 26, authorities claim.

Washington County deputies were able to get behind the car near the Highway 26 and Highway 47 intersection, but the driver took off, officials said.

The driver — identified as 30-year-old Joshua Sckeetz of Vancouver, Wash. — continued driving on flat tires heading into Banks after authorities tried to slow the BMW with spike strips, WCSO said.

After authorities pinned the BMW, Sckeetz took a powdered substance, believed to be fentanyl, “chased with Mountain Dew,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people were arrested Dec. 29, 2023 after a police chase from Astoria to Banks, according to authorities (Washington County Sheriff’s Office.)

Two people were arrested after a police chase from Astoria to Banks, authorities said, noting the driver took what they believe is fentanyl with Mountain Dew after stopping the car (Washington County Sheriff’s Office.)

Officials said Sckeetz was taken to a local hospital by ambulance before he was lodged at Washington County Jail.

Sckeetz faces several charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He also had two Clark County warrants, and a Beaverton municipal court warrant.

Authorities said there were two other people in the car, including 30-year-old Savannah Lalonde, who was booked in jail for a warrant out of Skamania County. The other passenger, who has not been identified, was released at the scene.