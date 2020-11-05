Suspects sought after reported gunfire, robbery in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police chased down one suspect and were searching for others Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a possible robbery in Gresham.
Few details have been released. Gresham police said they responded to the 1000 block of SW Highland Road just after 3 p.m. and pursued multiple suspects who fled the scene.
Officers found the suspect vehicle and one suspect but others were still being sought.
This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.
