Suspects sought after reported gunfire, robbery in Gresham

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police chased down one suspect and were searching for others Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a possible robbery in Gresham.

Few details have been released. Gresham police said they responded to the 1000 block of SW Highland Road just after 3 p.m. and pursued multiple suspects who fled the scene.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and one suspect but others were still being sought.

Gresham police investigate a shooting, November 4, 2020 (KOIN)

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

