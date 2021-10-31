Vancouver police investigate child’s death as homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers found a 2-year-old child dead Sunday morning after the father reportedly made threats to the child’s life during a phone call with the mother, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver police said a woman called around 12:51 a.m. Sunday to report that the child’s father threatened to harm their child during a phone call. According to police, she said he had picked up the child earlier Saturday evening.

Around 2:30 a.m., VPD issued a kidnapping alert, asking for the public’s help in finding the father’s car. Hours later, that alert was canceled as he agreed to turn himself in and police converged on his location.

The father, who has not been identified, was arrested around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and 57th Avenue in Vancouver. VPD said the child was found dead.

Police said they believe the child was killed in Gresham, and homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.