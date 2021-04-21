Police: ‘Columbian’ currier says carjacking suspect reached for weapon

VPD: Delivery driver 'was in fear' suspect was 'trying to acquire a weapon'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department identified the two men involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting on Waterfront Way.

Justyn Vallandingham, 35, was delivering newspapers for The Columbian in the area and left his vehicle unlocked and running while he went to make a delivery, according to VPD. When he returned he saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kin Bossy, sitting in the driver’s seat.

“Vallandingham pulled his concealed firearm and pointed it at Bossy, who then turned and leaned towards the center console of the vehicle,” VPD said in a release Wednesday. “Vallandingham was in fear that Bossy was trying to acquire a weapon and he discharged his firearm.”

Police said Vallandingham called 911 shortly thereafter to report the incident. Bossy was pronounced dead a short time later.

A search warrant for Vallandingham’s vehicle has been completed and signed and search of the vehicle by investigators is anticipated to occur this week, VPD said.

Vallandingham has not been arrested.