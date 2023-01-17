PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon who Gresham police say fired a gun multiples times inside an apartment and once outside the complex was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Francisco Gonzales, 42, of Gresham, is facing multiple charges related to the shooting.

Gresham police said shortly after midnight Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire at an apartment complex off Southeast Stark Street. The 911 callers told dispatch that the suspect, later confirmed to be Gonzales, had fired off two rounds inside the apartment, then fired a single round outside the apartment.

Police said Gonzales left the scene but was followed and detained by a good Samaritan until officers eventually arrived.

When officers found Gonzales, they said he was wearing body armor and carrying a short barreled semi-automatic rifle. The firearm had jammed, according to police, preventing Gonzales from firing any further shots.

Gonzales was lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting.