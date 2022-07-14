Henry J. Claxton, 25, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and is being held at Yamhill County Jail.

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — McMinnville police arrested an elementary teacher in the Dayton School District on Thursday for allegedly having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.

Henry J. Claxton, 25, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and is being held at Yamhill County Jail, according to officials. Police say they began investigating the incident late last month.

According to police, the sexual contact took place at a non-school-related location in McMinnville and the child is not a student in the Dayton School District.

Claxton was reportedly contacted by detectives on Thursday and admitted to having sexual contact with the child.

There is no information at this time to indicate there are any additional victims. Anyone that has information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Marc Cerda (503-435-5618, marc.cerda@mcminnvilleoregon.gov).

Anyone that suspects a child is being physically or sexually abused is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately, or you can make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “CyberTipLine” at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).