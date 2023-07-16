PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road in St. Johns shortly before midnight on July 15. The crash occurred while Portland Police Bureau officers were investigating a street takeover event located three miles away near the I-5 interchange.

PPB officers, including those investigating the street takeover, responded to the crash at 11:37 p.m. On scene, officers found the motorcyclist crashed into the side of an SUV. The unidentified rider was declared dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were evaluated by paramedics but were not seriously injured.

“The ambulance was significantly delayed from responding due to an illegal street takeover at North Marine Drive at the I-5 interchange that blocked all traffic,” PPB said. “The ambulance had to divert and go the long way around on North Columbia Boulevard past Kelley Point Park to approach from the west. The two SUV occupants were treated at the scene.”

During the crash investigation, a separate motorcyclist sped through the scene, nearly hitting two officers — including the North Precinct Commander, PPB said. An officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist following the incident. However, the rider attempted to elude the pursuing officer.

The suspect being taken into custody. (PPB)

“For 57 minutes he eluded officers, speeding, running red lights, and riding on sidewalks, through parks, and on the Springwater Trail path in Gresham,” PPB said.

The rider was ultimately stopped and arrested near the intersection of Southeast Woodland Drive and Southeast Eagle Lane in Gresham with assistance from PPB’s Air Support Unit, a K9 unit, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Gresham Police Department. PPB said the arrested motorcyclist’s name and criminal charges will be released at a later time.

It’s unclear at this time if either incident is related to the street takeover event. North Marine Drive was closed between North Leadbetter Road and North Portland Road during the crash investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact PPB by email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov using the case number 23-186244. The crash was Portland’s 37th traffic-related death of 2023, and the second in a five-hour period.