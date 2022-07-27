Speed and impairment were factors in the collision, according to police.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police say that a person has died after a fatal two-car crash on Wednesday night.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police responded to the accident, which took place near S Andresen Rd. and MacArthur Blvd. Investigators concluded that a truck had failed to halt at a four-way stop sign and t-boned a Toyota Prius that was in the intersection. The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the speed of the truck was estimated between 60 and 70 mph.

The driver of the truck was reportedly transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Once released from the hospital, police say the truck driver will be booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide and DUI.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.