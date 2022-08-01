PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected DUII driver was arrested Saturday for an alleged bias crime against female officers after a crash in North Portland.

At around 5:46 p.m. Saturday, Portland police say officers found a Nissan Altima flipped on its top near N Houghton Street and Haven Avenue. They say the Nissan struck a parked vehicle, causing it flip over.

Police said two of the three adults involved in the crash had minor injuries, while the third adult and a 5-year-old passenger were not hurt.

According to PPB, 27-year-old Dominique Gonzales — who officers initially believed was the driver — tried to leave the scene and physically resisted officers’ orders. As officers tried to arrest Gonzales, officials said two of the occupants, 33-year-old Gregory Robinson and 35-year-old Sasha Lundy, and neighbors in the area surrounded the officers and tried to intervene.

This prompted the officers to call in backup. With more officers on scene, Gonzales and Robinson were arrested.

PPB said before Lundy was arrested, however, she threatened to assault a female sergeant and female officer because of their race and gender. After officials tried to de-escalate the situation, police arrested Lundy and learned she was the driver.

Lundy was served a criminal citation for Bias Crime in the Second Degree, DUII-Alcohol and Menacing. Both Gonzales and Robinson were issued criminal citations for Interfering with a Peace Officer.

Meanwhile, the child was reunited with their parent.