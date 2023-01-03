PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested a man accused of attacking an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Gresham police say officers responded to the Cleveland Station near Northeast 8th Street and Northeast Cleveland Avenue where a gruesome fight was taking place between two men.

Police say the suspect, who has not been publicly named, assaulted a 70-year-old man.

According to officers, the 70-year-old man’s ear was chewed off, exposing his skull. Police told KOIN 6 that the victim is in stable condition.

This is a Developing Story and will be updated.