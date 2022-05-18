SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Several items were reportedly stolen from the personal vehicle of an off-duty member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.

Among the items stolen from inside the car was Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team equipment, which included:

Green tactical vest with helmet

Portable police radio

Gas mask

Black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle w/ optic

Rifle and pistol magazines with ammunition

Medic kit

The theft was reported to the Salem Police Department.

“It is humbling to share about incidents such as this, however, we are absolutely committed to being transparent with our community and engaging their assistance by soliciting tips that may help us recover the stolen equipment. We will be conducting an internal review of the incident to determine if there were violations of policy or procedures,” said Sheriff Joe Kast.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Salem Police Department Tips Line at 503-588-8477.