Police: Ex-boyfriend breaks into home, assaults woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Mt. Angel arrested a man early Monday accused of breaking into a home and assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Officers from both the Mt. Angel and Silverton Police Departments responded to a call just after 5 a.m. to a reported case of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of North Spruce Street in Mt. Angel. Officers were let into the home by one of the victim’s children.

As officers made their way into the home, they heard the sound of a handgun being loaded from inside one of the bedrooms where the suspect and victim were located. For safety reasons, officers retreated and evacuated the children. Officers were then joined by more responding personnel from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police and more Silverton Police.

After several attempts from a hostage negotiator to get the man and victim to leave the home, the suspect eventually came outside with the woman and surrendered to police without incident. Police said the woman had significant injuries and was seen bleeding from the head. She was later taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Gerardo Jaime Borrego II of Salem was apprehended and booked at the Marion County Jail. Borrego, 30, faces several charges including Assault in the Second Degree, Menacing, Kidnapping in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Burglary in the First Degree, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

None of the children involved in the incident were reported injured.