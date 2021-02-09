Body of woman found in Sunderland neighborhood identified

Police said 25-year-old Zoe Linn McAnally was found dead in NE Portland on February 1, 2021 (Portland Police Bureau)

Police hope photo can lead to more information about circumstances leading to

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an effort to find the person or people responsible for the death of a Portland woman found in the Sunderland neighborhood last week.

The body of Zoe Linn McAnally, 25, was discovered in the area of NE Gertz Road and NE Vancouver Way on February 1. PPB officers had originally responded to investigate reports of a person down in the area. McAnally was declared dead at the scene.

Now investigators have released McAnally’s photo with the hopes someone will remember seeing her or interacting with her in the hours, or days before Monday, February 1.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503)823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at (503)823-0696.