PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.

Police said they also found heroin and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in the vehicle.

The traffic stop occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls. Police searched the vehicle during the stop and that’s when they said a trooper discovered the three types of drugs.

The driver, 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Wash., was taken into custody and lodged at the Klamath County Jail.

Detectives from the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and detectives from the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division Drug Enforcement Section helped troopers with the investigation.