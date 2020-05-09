Police seize meth, guns, $400K in Salem bust

Evidence seized by the Salem Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit during a search of Joshua McGuire’s home, car, and storage shed. May 7, 2020 (US Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man now faces drug and gun charges, accused of housing “large quantities of meth,” along with several guns and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, according to the US Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Salem police’s Street Crimes Unit began investigating Joshua McGuire in April of this year after they learned he was distributing meth in the area. Investigators obtained a warrant to search his home, car, and storage locker on Thursday, May 7. And with the help of the FBI, authorities searched his property that same day.

More than seven pounds of meth was recovered from McGuire’s storage locker, as well as a handgun, digital scales, and “drug packaging material,” said court documents. In the house, authorities found more meth, seven guns, and approximately $400,000 in cash.

McGuire was arrested after the search on May 7. He appeared in federal court for the first time on Friday, May 8, where he was “charged by criminal complaint with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.”

While McGuire is currently only charged with these crimes, the US Attorney’s Office said if convicted, the maximum sentence could be life in federal prison with a 10-year mandatory-minimum along with a $10 million fine.