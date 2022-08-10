PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a missing woman was found in a Benton County landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the woman as 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell who was reported missing on Friday. WCSO said they received information on Sunday that Birdzell’s body was put into the garbage of a local apartment complex.

Detectives tracked the trash to Benton County and worked with waste management teams to comb through the landfill and found her body in the Coffin Butte landfill. On Wednesday, officials determined her cause of death as homicide.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Fabian Albert Hernandez, who police said was in a relationship with Birdzell. WCSO said he was arrested on Sunday for unrelated charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The sheriff’s office added Hernandez now faces additional charges including second degree murder and abuse of corpse.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.