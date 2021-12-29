100 shots fired in Parkrose Heights, parked cars damaged

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Parkrose Heights neighborhood after finding nearly 100 cartridge casings on the scene (Portland Police Bureau) December 29, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood, hitting cars in a nearby restaurant parking lot — but no injuries were reported, Portland police said.

The “shots fired” call came in around 9:40 p.m. Officers rushed to the 10800 block of Northeast Weidler and found about 100 shell casings from multiple caliber weapons, officials said.

Officers found residential surveillance video that captured the shooting and appears to show to a group of people involved.

Cars in a nearby restaurant parking lot were hit with bullets, however no injuries have been reported from the incident, PPB said.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating and asks anyone with information, including additional surveillance footage, to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 21-361241.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.