Police find shotgun inside stolen car, 1 arrested

The Gun Violence Reduction Team was patrolling the Madison South neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland officers arrested a man after they found a shotgun inside a stolen car early Sunday morning in the Madison South neighborhood.

Gun Violence Reduction Team officers were patrolling the Northeast Portland neighborhood overnight due to the recent gun violence documented in the area when they noticed a car’s license plates didn’t match the vehicle it was registered to. Portland police said a 2016 BMW 435 had a license plate registered to a 1999 Nissan Altima. Police records also showed that the BMW had been stolen from a Portland dealership late last month.

Officers stopped the car to search it and found a 12-gauge, double-barrel shotgun inside. The driver, identified as Michael Korsmyer, was arrested on multiple charges, including being in possession of a stolen car and being a felon in possession of meth and a firearm, said Portland Police.

Korsmyer was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.