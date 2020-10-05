Police: Gatson homicide remains unsolved 5 years later

Maurice Anthony Gatson was gunned down outside the Pallas club in 2015 (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday October 3, 2015, at 12:45 a.m., 45-year-old Maurice Anthony Gatson was shot and killed outside of the Pallas Club in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Five years later, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the gunman.

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon have limited evidence from the crime. So far, the only information released to the public has been that the suspect was described as a Black male adult.

In 2018, Homicide detectives released surveillance video of the shooting to aid in the identification of the suspect.

Warning

The video is graphic and may upset some viewers but is being released with the consent of Gatson’s family.

Gatson was one of three men killed in two separate shootings near bars that night. Another attack happened in the Montavilla neighborhood outside of the Hour Glass Pub — less than five miles from where Gatson was gunned down. At the time, police said the shootings were not connected.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Call 503-823-HELP (4357) or submit a tip online.