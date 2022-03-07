PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say the man who was shot in Gresham Saturday evening died from his injuries and the suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast 180th Way and Southeast Market Street shortly before 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found Daniel Leon Bowers, 57, of Gresham, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken in an ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and said he died from the gunshot wound.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 26-year-old Kyle Michael James Banry, of Gresham. Investigators say Banry fled the crime scene, but called police shortly after and turned himself in. He surrendered to Portland police officers near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Grant Street.

On Saturday, police said the suspect and victim knew one another.

Banry was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.